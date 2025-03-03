Left Menu

Yogi Government's Grand Success at Mahakumbh 2025: Divine Gathering and Digital Innovation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath discussed nation-building through a successful Mahakumbh event. Special police training and digital initiatives ensured seamless organization for 66 crore attendees. The Yogi government’s foresight facilitated the reunification of 54,357 separated individuals, showcasing innovative AI-based centers to aid their efforts.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday engaged with officials from the Indian Institute of Management and the Indian Postal Service, emphasizing nation-building through Mahakumbh's successful organization. He highlighted specially trained police personnel for managing the world's largest religious gathering.

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj unfolded as a monumental event featuring a meticulously orchestrated gathering of over 66 crore devotees. The event, a first after 144 years, showcased notable initiatives by the Uttar Pradesh government aimed at ensuring safety and efficiency, with the Digital Khoya Paya Kendra standing out.

Among the immense congregation, the Yogi government's proactive approach saw the reunion of 54,357 individuals with their families, utilizing advanced digital Khoya Paya Kendra. Equipped with AI-facial recognition and multilingual support, these centers underscored innovative governance and robust planning, marking a triumphant Mahakumbh 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

