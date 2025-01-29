Left Menu

Prayers and Cancellations: Leaders Respond to Maha Kumbh Stampede

Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Baba Ramdev hold prayers for victims of the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede. Programs are canceled due to the incident, while authorities manage the situation. Injuries resulted from a crowd surge at the holy event in Prayagraj, on Mauni Amavasya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:17 IST
Swami Chidanand Saraswati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati announced he has canceled all his programs to visit the site and pray for those affected. The spiritual leader emphasized the priority of well-being over rituals, urging devotees at his camp to take dips individually.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed a symbolic 'snan' on Wednesday, praying for the injured and wishing for their swift recovery. Joining the appeals for peace and support, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj postponed Juna Akhara's traditional Shobha Yatra, expressing condolences for the unfortunate incident.

The stampede chaos unfolded in the early hours at Prayagraj as millions gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya, leading to several injuries. Though authorities deem the situation under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured full support to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

