Sri Sarada Peetham Granted FCRA License for Foreign Donations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially granted an FCRA license to Sri Sarada Peetham in Andhra Pradesh, allowing the institution to receive donations from international sources.

This approval follows the MHA's recent extension of similar privileges to Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple. The FCRA nod is expected to bolster the Peetham's religious and charitable endeavors by facilitating overseas funding.

Founded in 1997 by Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, Sri Sarada Peetham is a prominent Hindu institution in Visakhapatnam dedicated to the promotion of Sanatana Vaidik Dharma and Advaita Vedanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)