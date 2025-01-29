Left Menu

Sri Sarada Peetham Granted FCRA License for Foreign Donations

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved FCRA license for Sri Sarada Peetham, Andhra Pradesh, allowing international contributions for its religious and charitable activities. The Peetham, devoted to Sanatana Vaidik Dharma, is among 91 institutions granted approval this year under the revised 2022 guidelines for overseas donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:49 IST
Sri Sarada Peetham Granted FCRA License for Foreign Donations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially granted an FCRA license to Sri Sarada Peetham in Andhra Pradesh, allowing the institution to receive donations from international sources.

This approval follows the MHA's recent extension of similar privileges to Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple. The FCRA nod is expected to bolster the Peetham's religious and charitable endeavors by facilitating overseas funding.

Founded in 1997 by Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, Sri Sarada Peetham is a prominent Hindu institution in Visakhapatnam dedicated to the promotion of Sanatana Vaidik Dharma and Advaita Vedanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025