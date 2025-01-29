Tech Boom Fuels Record Profit for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund
Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported a record annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) in 2024, driven by a tech stock rally. The fund achieved a 13% ROI, with significant investments in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, among other tech companies.
Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, renowned as the largest globally, announced a record-breaking annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) for 2024. This success was largely attributed to a surge in technology stocks, according to Wednesday's report.
CEO Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management highlighted that American technology giants were pivotal in the fund's exceptional performance. Being a significant global investor, the fund controls an average of 1.5% of publicly listed stocks worldwide, with major stakes in flagship companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Although profit was substantial, the fund's ROI of 13% was slightly under its benchmark. Notable was the 18% return from equities, while fixed income saw a modest 1% rise, and real estate and renewable energy assets marked declines. State inflows into the fund fell short of previous records.
