Left Menu

Tech Boom Fuels Record Profit for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund

Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported a record annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) in 2024, driven by a tech stock rally. The fund achieved a 13% ROI, with significant investments in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, among other tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:54 IST
Tech Boom Fuels Record Profit for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT

Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, renowned as the largest globally, announced a record-breaking annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) for 2024. This success was largely attributed to a surge in technology stocks, according to Wednesday's report.

CEO Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management highlighted that American technology giants were pivotal in the fund's exceptional performance. Being a significant global investor, the fund controls an average of 1.5% of publicly listed stocks worldwide, with major stakes in flagship companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Although profit was substantial, the fund's ROI of 13% was slightly under its benchmark. Notable was the 18% return from equities, while fixed income saw a modest 1% rise, and real estate and renewable energy assets marked declines. State inflows into the fund fell short of previous records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025