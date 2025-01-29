India Paves the Path to Green Energy with National Critical Mineral Mission
The Indian government has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission with a budget of Rs 16,300 crore, aiming for self-reliance in critical minerals essential for green technologies. The mission includes exploration, processing, and recycling initiatives to reduce import dependence and secure mineral supply chains.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government approved a significant step towards green energy transition with the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission, boasting a budget of Rs 16,300 crore. This initiative aims to bolster India's self-reliance by ensuring a steady supply of critical minerals vital for clean energy technologies.
In a statement from the mines ministry, it was revealed that public sector enterprises are expected to infuse Rs 18,000 crore into the mission to enhance exploration both domestically and in offshore locations. These minerals, including copper, lithium, and cobalt, are crucial for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.
By reducing import dependence and fostering technological advancements in mineral processing, the mission is set to encompass all stages from exploration to recovery. It aims to promote research, streamline regulatory processes, and establish processing parks, emphasizing India's commitment to a sustainable energy future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Lithium Leap: Self-reliance through Recycling
India's Naval Milestones: Strengthening Security with Self-Reliance
India's Path to Self-Reliance in Cell Manufacturing: The Role of Lithium Recycling
Army Day Parade Eyes Smaller Cities, Highlights Self-Reliance
Race to the Moon: New Frontiers in Lunar Exploration