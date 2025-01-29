India Paves the Path to Green Energy with National Critical Mineral Mission

The Indian government approved a significant step towards green energy transition with the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission, boasting a budget of Rs 16,300 crore. This initiative aims to bolster India's self-reliance by ensuring a steady supply of critical minerals vital for clean energy technologies.

In a statement from the mines ministry, it was revealed that public sector enterprises are expected to infuse Rs 18,000 crore into the mission to enhance exploration both domestically and in offshore locations. These minerals, including copper, lithium, and cobalt, are crucial for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

By reducing import dependence and fostering technological advancements in mineral processing, the mission is set to encompass all stages from exploration to recovery. It aims to promote research, streamline regulatory processes, and establish processing parks, emphasizing India's commitment to a sustainable energy future.

