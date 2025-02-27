Countdown to Cosmic Exploration: SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for their upcoming cosmic missions, SPHEREx and PUNCH, with a launch set for no earlier than Sunday, March 2. These ambitious projects are expected to provide significant insights into the universe.

SPHEREx will focus on conducting an all-sky survey to explore the origins of galaxies, seeking to understand cosmic history better. Meanwhile, the PUNCH mission will observe the sun's outer atmosphere, further unraveling solar mysteries that influence space weather.

The collaboration between NASA and SpaceX highlights the growing partnership between government space agencies and private companies in their relentless pursuit of exploration and technological advancements. Stay tuned as these missions embark on a journey to expand our cosmic horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)