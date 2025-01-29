Left Menu

EU Ponders Sanctions on Russian Aluminium

The European Commission has suggested including Russian primary aluminium in its latest sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. This proposed plan, sent to member states, is up for discussion beginning Wednesday and includes a one-year phase-in for the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is advancing sanctions against Russia, proposing to include primary aluminium imports in a new package over the Ukraine invasion. This document was unveiled by Reuters.

Member states received the proposal on Tuesday, with discussions slated to start Wednesday afternoon.

A one-year phase-in period for this ban is suggested within the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

