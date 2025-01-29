Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in South Sudan Amid Oil Sector Operations

A plane crash in a remote area of South Sudan killed at least 18 people. The plane, chartered by Greater Pioneer Operating Co., was carrying oil workers and crashed while taking off near an oil field. The victims included mostly South Sudanese, with one Indian and two Chinese nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

A tragic plane crash in a remote region of South Sudan resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals, according to an official statement given on Wednesday.

The aircraft, chartered by Chinese oil company Greater Pioneer Operating Co., was en route with 21 people, including two pilots. Gatwech Bipal, the state's information minister, confirmed the crash took place in Unity state, a hub for oil production, as the plane attempted takeoff near an oil field, destined for Juba's international airport.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash nor released the identities of those lost. Reports indicate that the passengers were mainly oil workers, involving citizens from South Sudan, India, and China. Meanwhile, South Sudan, which continues to aim at increasing oil output post its 2011 independence, faces ongoing fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

