EEDL Powers Up Chandigarh: Ensuring Efficiency and Job Security

Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL) of Kolkata, a CESC Ltd subsidiary, announced its commitment to delivering efficient and innovative power solutions in Chandigarh. As part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, EEDL is poised to manage electricity distribution services in the region.

The company assured that all employees would have their job security and service conditions protected under the Electricity Act, 2003, and specific tender terms. They underscored their dedication to employee welfare during this transition.

EEDL plans to leverage its infrastructure to provide accessible and efficient power solutions in Chandigarh. The introduction of a 24/7 call center aims to address common issues, such as 'No Supply,' meter faults, billing inquiries, and new connection requests, with support available in Hindi, Punjabi, and English.

(With inputs from agencies.)