EEDL Powers Up Chandigarh: Ensuring Efficiency and Job Security
Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL), a subsidiary of CESC Ltd, will take over electricity distribution in Chandigarh, ensuring efficient power solutions while safeguarding employees' job security. A round-the-clock call center will assist residents in multiple languages, reinforcing their commitment to reliable service delivery.
Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL) of Kolkata, a CESC Ltd subsidiary, announced its commitment to delivering efficient and innovative power solutions in Chandigarh. As part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, EEDL is poised to manage electricity distribution services in the region.
The company assured that all employees would have their job security and service conditions protected under the Electricity Act, 2003, and specific tender terms. They underscored their dedication to employee welfare during this transition.
EEDL plans to leverage its infrastructure to provide accessible and efficient power solutions in Chandigarh. The introduction of a 24/7 call center aims to address common issues, such as 'No Supply,' meter faults, billing inquiries, and new connection requests, with support available in Hindi, Punjabi, and English.
