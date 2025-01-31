Electrifying Africa: Powering Progress Through Renewable Energy

During the Regional to Global conference in Port Louis, Mauritius, experts gathered to discuss the future of energy in Africa. The event was hosted by the Global Energy Association on January 30, 2025, drawing specialists from across the continent.

Abel Didier Tella, Director General of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa, emphasized how access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa has risen from 26% in 2000 to 52% in 2022, due to new networks and renewable capacities. Prominent participants included leaders from South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, and other nations committed to renewable energy.

The cost of renewables like wind and solar has dropped, expanding opportunities for cities to use electric vehicles. Technological advancements in appliance efficiency further support Africa's electrification efforts. However, they stressed, government policies on electric vehicle infrastructure are crucial for reliable energy supply.

