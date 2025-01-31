Union Budget 2025 Sparks Optimism, Amid Calls for Transparency on Kumbh Tragedy

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025, LJP (RV) MP Rajesh Verma expressed optimism and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of India during his foreign travels. Verma remarked, 'It's good that this year, India was not depicted negatively before the budget release.'

Verma articulated his positive expectations for the budget, mentioning the special package previously allocated to Bihar. Concurrently, as the Budget session kicked off, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav diverted attention to the Kumbh tragedy, insisting on justice for the deceased. Yadav urged, 'We need transparency and a public register of the victims. The government errs by withholding information.'

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted this Parliamentary session marked the first since 2014 without foreign interference. The Budget session was inaugurated with President Droupadi Murmu's joint address, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget. Key legislative items include amendments in banking, railways, and disaster management laws, alongside finance and shipping bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)