Left Menu

Union Budget 2025 Sparks Optimism, Amid Calls for Transparency on Kumbh Tragedy

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025, LJP (RV) MP Rajesh Verma expressed hopes for a promising financial plan, while critiquing Rahul Gandhi's international image portrayal. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav demanded transparency and justice for Kumbh tragedy victims. Prime Minister Modi noted no foreign interference in this session, affirming government's legislative agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:59 IST
Union Budget 2025 Sparks Optimism, Amid Calls for Transparency on Kumbh Tragedy
LJP (RV) Member Parliament, Rajesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025, LJP (RV) MP Rajesh Verma expressed optimism and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of India during his foreign travels. Verma remarked, 'It's good that this year, India was not depicted negatively before the budget release.'

Verma articulated his positive expectations for the budget, mentioning the special package previously allocated to Bihar. Concurrently, as the Budget session kicked off, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav diverted attention to the Kumbh tragedy, insisting on justice for the deceased. Yadav urged, 'We need transparency and a public register of the victims. The government errs by withholding information.'

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted this Parliamentary session marked the first since 2014 without foreign interference. The Budget session was inaugurated with President Droupadi Murmu's joint address, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey ahead of the Union Budget. Key legislative items include amendments in banking, railways, and disaster management laws, alongside finance and shipping bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025