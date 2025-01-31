Left Menu

Water Crisis Looms: Greek Farmers Fear for Future as Bulgarian Supply Uncertain

Greek farmers rely on water from Bulgaria due to a World War Two agreement, but the deal expired in July. With political instability in Bulgaria and no renewal in sight, the farmers face uncertainty as climate change exacerbates drought issues. Talks are stalled, leaving agriculture in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On an unusually warm January day, Dimitris Marinoglou anxiously ploughed his northern Greece field, fearing the worst: that Bulgaria's water supply—vital for his family's crops—will cease by summer. Since 1964, a World War Two pact allowed water from Bulgaria's mountains to nourish Greece's Evros plain.

That deal expired last July, and with no clear renewal in sight, the crisis underscores the precarious state of water resources in southern Europe. Greece experienced its hottest winter and summer last year, intensifying concerns over water shortages for agriculture.

Farmers in Greece have blockaded the town of Kastanies, demanding swift government action. Talks have stalled amid Bulgaria's political instability, risking catastrophe for the dependent Greek agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

