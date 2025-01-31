Water Crisis Looms: Greek Farmers Fear for Future as Bulgarian Supply Uncertain

On an unusually warm January day, Dimitris Marinoglou anxiously ploughed his northern Greece field, fearing the worst: that Bulgaria's water supply—vital for his family's crops—will cease by summer. Since 1964, a World War Two pact allowed water from Bulgaria's mountains to nourish Greece's Evros plain.

That deal expired last July, and with no clear renewal in sight, the crisis underscores the precarious state of water resources in southern Europe. Greece experienced its hottest winter and summer last year, intensifying concerns over water shortages for agriculture.

Farmers in Greece have blockaded the town of Kastanies, demanding swift government action. Talks have stalled amid Bulgaria's political instability, risking catastrophe for the dependent Greek agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)