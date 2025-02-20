Madhya Pradesh Boosts Milk Production with Key Partnership Agreement

A landmark agreement is set to bolster Madhya Pradesh's milk production, with the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board set to sign a partnership on February 25 at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will witness the signing.

Touted as a major step to uplift the income of milk producers, the agreement, approved by the Cabinet, will last five years with potential extensions. Chief Minister Yadav emphasized plans to establish collection centers in every Gram Panchayat and increase the processing capacity of milk unions. These measures aim to significantly boost income for milk producers statewide.

The initiative aligns with the State Government's Sankalp Patra-2023, pledging to create more cooperative societies and improve procurement pricing. An investment of Rs 2,500 crore will underpin the White Revolution Mission, boosting the Sanchi brand and expanding its reach nationwide with the National Dairy Development Board's collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)