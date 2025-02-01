Left Menu

Delhi Election Drama: Campaigns, Criticisms, and AAP MLA Resignations

As the Delhi Assembly Elections approach, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes the AAP government's performance, while eight AAP MLAs resign over alleged departure from founding principles. Pradhan campaigns for BJP in Greater Kailash, expressing confidence in PM Modi's transformative vision amidst a backdrop of political turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:55 IST
Delhi Election Drama: Campaigns, Criticisms, and AAP MLA Resignations
Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly Elections looming, India's Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has launched a spirited campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha area. Speaking at a community gathering in Shahapur Jat village, Pradhan addressed a predominantly Oriya-speaking audience.

In his speech, Pradhan did not shy away from strong criticism of the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of misleading Delhi's residents. Highlighting issues of infrastructure and corruption, he labeled the government as a 'liar' and 'corrupt,' predicting a political shift in favor of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amidst the political fervor, eight AAP MLAs resigned, citing a shift away from the party's original values of transparency and democracy. These resignations have added to the intense pre-election atmosphere, sparking debates over governance and ethical conduct in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025