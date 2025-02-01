Delhi Election Drama: Campaigns, Criticisms, and AAP MLA Resignations
As the Delhi Assembly Elections approach, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes the AAP government's performance, while eight AAP MLAs resign over alleged departure from founding principles. Pradhan campaigns for BJP in Greater Kailash, expressing confidence in PM Modi's transformative vision amidst a backdrop of political turbulence.
With the Delhi Assembly Elections looming, India's Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has launched a spirited campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha area. Speaking at a community gathering in Shahapur Jat village, Pradhan addressed a predominantly Oriya-speaking audience.
In his speech, Pradhan did not shy away from strong criticism of the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of misleading Delhi's residents. Highlighting issues of infrastructure and corruption, he labeled the government as a 'liar' and 'corrupt,' predicting a political shift in favor of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amidst the political fervor, eight AAP MLAs resigned, citing a shift away from the party's original values of transparency and democracy. These resignations have added to the intense pre-election atmosphere, sparking debates over governance and ethical conduct in Delhi's political landscape.
