Millions Gather at Mahakumbh Amid Tragic Stampede Incident

Over 5.42 million devotees participated in the Mahakumbh festivities at Prayagraj, with a devastating stampede claiming 30 lives. A judicial commission investigates the tragedy while global delegates visit the event. The festival continues with key dates including February 3rd, 12th, and 26th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:02 IST
Devotees at the ghats in Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an extraordinary spectacle of faith and devotion, more than 5.42 million devotees took a ceremonial dip in the holy meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. This figure includes over 1 million Kalpavasis and an additional 4.42 million pilgrims.

By January 31st, a staggering 314.6 million people had participated in the sacred ritual since the event began. An official delegation of 118 members, comprising Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries is also scheduled to visit the Mahakumbh today.

Concurrently, a judicial commission is investigating a tragic stampede during Mauni Amavasya that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. Formed to probe the incident, the commission visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where many victims were treated, to determine the causes and propose future preventive measures.

