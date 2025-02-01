Left Menu

Modi and Sitharaman Set Stage for Ambitious Union Budget Unveiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepared to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget, detailing fiscal strategies, revenue allocations, and ambitious reform initiatives. The Economic Survey predicts steady economic growth, focusing on R&D and MSME support amid stable national fundamentals and a strong external account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (File Pic/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appearance in Parliament today, marking a significant moment ahead of the Union Budget presentation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her historic eighth consecutive budget address in the Lok Sabha, outlining the government's fiscal strategies, revenue allocations, tax reforms, and key policy initiatives.

Commenting on the event, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the resilience of India's economy, which continues to grow amidst global challenges. He expressed optimism for a positive budgetary environment under Sitharaman's record tenure. Adding to these sentiments, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the budget's continuity and its aim to promote welfare and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prior to the budget speech, Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, receiving traditional good-luck wishes. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet convened to ratify the budget. The prelude Economic Survey suggests a promising economic outlook with anticipated growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY26, supported by robust fundamentals and capital flow stability.

