Left Menu

Bodhgaya Marathon: A Spiritual Run Towards Global Peace

The Bodhgaya Marathon emphasizes the interconnection of body, mind, and spiritual liberation through mindful running. This event, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation, aims to foster global peace and unity, with participation from diverse international communities, reflecting Buddhist values of mindfulness, resilience, and impermanence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:12 IST
Bodhgaya Marathon: A Spiritual Run Towards Global Peace
Second Edition of Bodhgaya Marathon (Photo/ IBC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a world where the interplay between body and mind underpins spiritual liberation, the Bodhgaya Marathon stands as a beacon of harmony. Drawing from Buddha's teachings, this event emphasizes the holistic connection between physical endurance and mindfulness, turning a simple run into a meditative journey towards peace.

Slated for February 16, 2025, in Bodhgaya, Bihar, the second edition of the marathon, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation with the Bodhgaya Marathon Committee and government support, is more than just a race. With over 3,000 participants from 18 countries, it exemplifies a global convergence aimed at fostering unity, compassion, and peaceful co-existence amidst worldly challenges.

Designed as a sacred pilgrimage, the marathon route snakes through Bodhgaya's spiritual landmarks, promoting both peace and infrastructure development. As India presents this unique practice of Buddha Dhamma on its sacred soils, the event appeals for a broader introspection into endurance, resilience, and the transcendent pursuit of global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025