Bodhgaya Marathon: A Spiritual Run Towards Global Peace

In a world where the interplay between body and mind underpins spiritual liberation, the Bodhgaya Marathon stands as a beacon of harmony. Drawing from Buddha's teachings, this event emphasizes the holistic connection between physical endurance and mindfulness, turning a simple run into a meditative journey towards peace.

Slated for February 16, 2025, in Bodhgaya, Bihar, the second edition of the marathon, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation with the Bodhgaya Marathon Committee and government support, is more than just a race. With over 3,000 participants from 18 countries, it exemplifies a global convergence aimed at fostering unity, compassion, and peaceful co-existence amidst worldly challenges.

Designed as a sacred pilgrimage, the marathon route snakes through Bodhgaya's spiritual landmarks, promoting both peace and infrastructure development. As India presents this unique practice of Buddha Dhamma on its sacred soils, the event appeals for a broader introspection into endurance, resilience, and the transcendent pursuit of global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)