Political Tensions Rise as Delhi Assembly Polls Near

As the countdown to the Delhi assembly elections begins, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa speaks with confidence, predicting a triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Bairwa asserts that Delhi's electorate will no longer be swayed by AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasizes that BJP's dedication to national interests has fostered substantial trust among the populace.

Bairwa remarked, "Now people will not be influenced by him (Arvind Kejriwal) and BJP is a party which makes national policies for national interest." In the midst of intensifying political activity, accusations have flown between the parties, with the AAP alleging that the central government is orchestrating a "huge conspiracy" to influence the assembly elections through unfair means, including the removal of AAP voters from electoral rolls.

Amidst this charged atmosphere, the resignation of eight AAP legislators has added fuel to the electoral fire. These MLAs, including prominent names like Naresh Yadav and Rohit Kumar, have stepped down post-denial of polling tickets. The stage is set for a heated contest in the upcoming single-phase polling on February 5, with count results expected on February 8, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)