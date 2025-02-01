Left Menu

Diverse Reactions Emerge Ahead of Anticipated Union Budget 2025

As India awaits the 2025 Union Budget, figures like Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Sao express optimism, while leaders like Sanjay Raut and business figures express skepticism, raising concerns over economic benefits for the middle class and poor. Chartered Accountant Sabat holds hope for an extraordinary budget surpassing previous years.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025, diverse opinions have surfaced regarding its potential impact on the Indian economy. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has lauded it as a "historic" budget poised to craft a developed India by 2047, emphasizing transformative benefits for common citizens.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut voiced skepticism, questioning the tangible benefits for the middle class. He criticized the socio-economic trajectory under Prime Minister Modi, juxtaposing symbolic gestures with substantive economic growth, and expressing concerns over favoritism towards affluent industrialists.

Echoing similar concerns, businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband articulated low expectations, citing inflation and unemployment as persistent issues. Despite the mixed sentiments, Chartered Accountant AK Sabat remains optimistic, hoping the budget exceeds the reforms of 1991 and 1997, heralding a new era under "Modi 3.0."

(With inputs from agencies.)

