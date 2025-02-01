Diverse Reactions Emerge Ahead of Anticipated Union Budget 2025

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025, diverse opinions have surfaced regarding its potential impact on the Indian economy. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has lauded it as a "historic" budget poised to craft a developed India by 2047, emphasizing transformative benefits for common citizens.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut voiced skepticism, questioning the tangible benefits for the middle class. He criticized the socio-economic trajectory under Prime Minister Modi, juxtaposing symbolic gestures with substantive economic growth, and expressing concerns over favoritism towards affluent industrialists.

Echoing similar concerns, businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband articulated low expectations, citing inflation and unemployment as persistent issues. Despite the mixed sentiments, Chartered Accountant AK Sabat remains optimistic, hoping the budget exceeds the reforms of 1991 and 1997, heralding a new era under "Modi 3.0."

(With inputs from agencies.)