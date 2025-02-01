Empowering Gig Workers: Government's New Initiatives for Socio-Economic Upliftment

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that the government will facilitate identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal for one crore gig workers. This announcement was made during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26.

Recognizing the vital role of gig workers in the 'New Age' services economy, the Finance Minister emphasized their contribution and outlined provisions for their healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). This healthcare initiative is expected to benefit nearly one crore workers.

Additionally, Sitharaman revealed plans to increase medical and hospital seats by 10,000 by next year and 75,000 in the following five years. She also announced the establishment of daycare cancer centres in district hospitals within three years and a three-year pipeline of infrastructure projects under the PPP model.

(With inputs from agencies.)