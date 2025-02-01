India's Investment Landscape: Revamping Bilateral Treaties

In a significant move to bolster India's investment landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a revamp of the model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) on Saturday, prioritizing investor-friendly policies.

During her presentation of the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi administration, Sitharaman introduced the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, targeting the decriminalization of over 100 offences. This initiative is aimed at improving the ease of doing business for industries nationwide.

Additionally, a new central Know Your Customer (KYC) registry is set to be launched this year to streamline processes further. In a nod to technological advancements, she emphasized the need to update regulations established under older laws. Procedures for company mergers will become more efficient, addressing previous resistance from developed nations regarding the existing model BIT's dispute resolution provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)