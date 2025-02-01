Left Menu

India's Investment Landscape: Revamping Bilateral Treaties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reforms in India's model Bilateral Investment Treaty to attract more international investors. This revamped treaty aims to address previous concerns raised by developed countries. Additionally, the government plans to update outdated regulations, improve KYC processes, and streamline procedures for company mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's investment landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a revamp of the model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) on Saturday, prioritizing investor-friendly policies.

During her presentation of the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi administration, Sitharaman introduced the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, targeting the decriminalization of over 100 offences. This initiative is aimed at improving the ease of doing business for industries nationwide.

Additionally, a new central Know Your Customer (KYC) registry is set to be launched this year to streamline processes further. In a nod to technological advancements, she emphasized the need to update regulations established under older laws. Procedures for company mergers will become more efficient, addressing previous resistance from developed nations regarding the existing model BIT's dispute resolution provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025