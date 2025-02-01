Left Menu

Middle-Class Tax Relief: New Regime Offers Savings and Investment Opportunities

The new tax regime introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers tax relief to individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually by raising exemption limits and rejigging slabs. This aims to reduce taxes for the middle class, boosting consumption, savings, and investments.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:03 IST
  • India

In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant tax relief as part of the new tax regime. The revised structure exempts individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually from paying income tax.

The latest adjustments in the tax slabs also benefit salaried employees with a nil tax limit set at Rs 12.75 lakh per annum, factoring in a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. Sitharaman emphasized the regime's potential in enhancing household consumption and encouraging savings and investments.

Under the updated tax structure, varying percentages apply to different income brackets, designed to offer substantial benefits. The alterations are projected to significantly decrease tax liabilities, effectively increasing disposable income to stimulate economic activities.

