BJP Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Kishan Kapoor

Senior BJP leader Kishan Kapoor passed away at 73 due to prolonged illness. Leaders, including JP Nadda, expressed condolences. Kapoor's political journey spanned decades, contributing significantly to state development. His funeral will occur in Dharamshala. His death marks a personal and irreparable loss to many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:16 IST
Senior BJP leader Kishan Kapoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP stalwart Kishan Kapoor has died at the age of 73 after battling a prolonged illness at PGI Chandigarh. His final rites are scheduled to take place in his native village of Dharamshala.

JP Nadda, National President of the BJP and Union Minister, along with several top party leaders, expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Kishan Kapoor, a former minister and MP. Nadda regarded Kapoor as a sweet-spoken and sociable visionary leader. Highlighting their camaraderie, Nadda mentioned working closely with Kapoor in the Assembly. He termed Kapoor's demise as both a personal and irreparable loss.

Numerous leaders also mourned the loss, including State In-charge Shrikant Sharma, State BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, State Co-In-charge Sanjay Tandon, and other prominent figures like Indu Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Kapoor began his political journey by joining the Jan Sangh in 1970. Post-1980, after the formation of BJP, he emerged as a crucial figure, eventually becoming Dharamshala Mandal President in 1982. Elected as an MLA in 1990 and again in 1993, he played significant roles including Chief Whip and Transport Minister, making lasting contributions to state's development.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kapoor contested from the Kangra constituency, securing a record-breaking victory margin. His departure is deeply felt, with prayers for his soul's peace and condolences extended to his family.

