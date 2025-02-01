Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Union Budget 2025 for Regional and Sectoral Overlooks

Congress MPs, including Karti Chidambaram and Kumari Selja, have criticized the Union Budget 2025 for its lack of specificity and its focus on election-centric proposals, especially favoring Bihar. Concerns were raised about the neglect of crucial sectors such as agriculture and rural employment. The opposition calls for more balanced national policy attention.

In a sharp critique of the Union Budget 2025, Congress MPs, including Karti Chidambaram and Kumari Selja, have voiced concerns about the government's allegedly vague proposals. These leaders assert that the budget's lack of detailed insights fails to address pressing national issues.

Karti Chidambaram emphasized the need to evaluate the effectiveness of previous budget initiatives, while Kumari Selja highlighted the omission of the interests of farmers and workers, particularly critiquing government efforts in sectors critical to rural livelihoods such as MGNREGA.

Other Congress voices like Manish Tewari and Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal echoed concerns over the narrow focus on Bihar, suggesting that political motives overshadowed the broader national interest, especially with Punjab farmers' needs being overshadowed.

