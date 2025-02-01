Congress Criticizes Union Budget 2025 for Regional and Sectoral Overlooks

In a sharp critique of the Union Budget 2025, Congress MPs, including Karti Chidambaram and Kumari Selja, have voiced concerns about the government's allegedly vague proposals. These leaders assert that the budget's lack of detailed insights fails to address pressing national issues.

Karti Chidambaram emphasized the need to evaluate the effectiveness of previous budget initiatives, while Kumari Selja highlighted the omission of the interests of farmers and workers, particularly critiquing government efforts in sectors critical to rural livelihoods such as MGNREGA.

Other Congress voices like Manish Tewari and Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal echoed concerns over the narrow focus on Bihar, suggesting that political motives overshadowed the broader national interest, especially with Punjab farmers' needs being overshadowed.

(With inputs from agencies.)