India's 2025 Union Budget: A Visionary Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Union Budget 2025 as pivotal in promoting aspirations and development across India, emphasizing its focus on youth engagement, economic participation, and sector reforms including nuclear energy and shipbuilding. The budget aims at increasing citizens' savings, investments, and job creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a pivotal moment in India's development journey, describing it as a 'budget of aspirations' designed for 140 crore citizens. He stated that this budget aims to realize the dreams of Indians by targeting youth engagement across diverse sectors.

Modi emphasized that the budget is crafted to enhance economic participation among common citizens, marking a shift from traditionally government-focused financial plans to those that prioritize direct citizen benefit. He congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for devising a people-centric strategy to boost savings, investments, and growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant reforms in the nuclear energy domain, advocating for greater private sector involvement, and reiterated the importance of India's heritage alongside development. He also announced initiatives to support shipbuilding and provide uncapped loans to SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs, boosting self-reliance and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

