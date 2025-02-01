Boosting Manipur's Economy: CM Praises MSME Reforms and Tax Relief

In a significant nod to the Union Budget's provisions, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh applauded the enhancement of investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, asserting it will notably benefit the state's economic landscape. The decision comes as a relief for Manipur, a major player in MSME business registrations in the Northeast.

The CM hailed the income tax exemption for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh as a pivotal move to ease the financial strain on families. Considered part of a wider income tax reform, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to boosting the middle class's welfare and aspirations.

Further commending the advancement of regional connectivity through the UDAN scheme, Singh highlighted the transformative effects on tourism and trade across the Northeast. The added airports promise faster, affordable travel, fulfilling the aspirations of many in Manipur and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)