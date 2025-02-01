Left Menu

Union Minister Hails Budget's Relief for Middle-Class Taxpayers

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri commends the Union Budget, praising its relief for the salaried middle class. The budget offers increased tax exemptions, enhancing disposable income and stimulating consumption. Opposition criticism deemed routine. Finance Minister Sitharaman's income tax reforms promise progressive changes, benefiting taxpayers with substantial tax savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:12 IST
Union Minister Hails Budget's Relief for Middle-Class Taxpayers
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has praised the latest Union Budget, describing it as "outstanding" for catering to various segments of the economy, particularly providing relief to the salaried middle class. Puri highlighted the significant tax savings for individuals across different income brackets as a key benefit.

Puri noted that under the new budget, individuals earning Rs 24 lakh per annum could save Rs 1.80 lakh compared to 2014 when Congress was in power. The minister emphasized that the increased tax exemption limits mean taxpayers would have more disposable income, potentially boosting consumption and demand.

Further addressing criticism from opposition parties, Puri dismissed their feedback as repetitive and insubstantial. He underscored the budget's importance in India's development journey towards a "Viksit Bharat," with special attention to infrastructure spending and middle-class tax relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement was met with approval, signaling a shift towards a more simplified and middle-class-friendly tax regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025