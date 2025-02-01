Union Minister Hails Budget's Relief for Middle-Class Taxpayers

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has praised the latest Union Budget, describing it as "outstanding" for catering to various segments of the economy, particularly providing relief to the salaried middle class. Puri highlighted the significant tax savings for individuals across different income brackets as a key benefit.

Puri noted that under the new budget, individuals earning Rs 24 lakh per annum could save Rs 1.80 lakh compared to 2014 when Congress was in power. The minister emphasized that the increased tax exemption limits mean taxpayers would have more disposable income, potentially boosting consumption and demand.

Further addressing criticism from opposition parties, Puri dismissed their feedback as repetitive and insubstantial. He underscored the budget's importance in India's development journey towards a "Viksit Bharat," with special attention to infrastructure spending and middle-class tax relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement was met with approval, signaling a shift towards a more simplified and middle-class-friendly tax regime.

