Government Expects Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore Dividend from RBI and Financial Institutions
The government anticipates Rs 2.56 lakh crore in dividend income from the RBI and public sector financial institutions in FY2025, according to budget documents. Current financial year receipts from dividends and surplus stand at Rs 2.34 lakh crore. Overall central government receipts from public sector and other investments are projected at Rs 3.25 lakh crore.
The government on Saturday projected a substantial dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank and public sector financial institutions for the fiscal year 2025, according to the latest budget documents.
For the current fiscal year, dividend and surplus receipts from the RBI, nationalized banks, and financial institutions are estimated at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, noticeably higher than earlier projections by Rs 1,410 crore. The total central government receipts from dividends and other investments are anticipated to increase to Rs 3.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.89 lakh crore.
In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined that total receipts, excluding borrowings, are expected to reach Rs 34.96 lakh crore, while the total expenditure is projected at Rs 50.65 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.4% of GDP, with plans for net market borrowings of Rs 11.54 lakh crore. Ensuring the fiscal deficit remains controllable, the government aims to keep Central government debt on a declining trajectory relative to GDP.
