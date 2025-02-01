Left Menu

Moody's Holds Off on India Rating Upgrade Despite Fiscal Progress

Moody's Ratings has decided not to upgrade India's sovereign rating immediately, even with efforts to manage finances and reduce fiscal deficit. The agency sees improvements as positive, yet insufficient for a rating change, citing significant challenges in debt burden and revenue generation requirements for future upgrades.

Updated: 01-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:50 IST
Moody's Ratings has ruled out an immediate upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating, despite the government's efforts to manage its finances and reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP by the fiscal year 2026. According to Christian de Guzman, Senior Vice President at Moody's, the sustained fiscal discipline and narrower deficits are seen as credit-positive steps.

However, Guzman emphasized that these advances in debt management and affordability are not yet robust enough to prompt a rating upgrade. Moody's currently holds India's sovereign rating at 'Baa3' with a stable outlook, the lowest in the investment-grade category.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman projected fiscal deficit targets of 4.8% for FY25 and 4.4% for FY26. Yet, Moody's insists that to achieve a rating boost, India needs a more substantial reduction in its debt burden and enhanced revenue-generating capabilities. Currently, debt servicing costs dominate the budget, eclipsing even infrastructure spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

