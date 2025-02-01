Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir LG Lauds 'Pragmatic' Union Budget for India's Growth

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Union Budget as 'pragmatic' and a reflection of India's growth ambitions. He highlighted tax reforms benefiting the middle class and initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture and infrastructure, supporting economic development for various socio-economic groups.

Updated: 01-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has lauded the Union Budget as pragmatic, underscoring its alignment with India's aspiration for accelerated growth.

Speaking about the tax reforms, Sinha labeled the revised structure as a historic milestone for the middle class. The provisions included tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh annually, which he asserted would significantly benefit this demographic.

Sinha also noted the budget's focus on infrastructure, MSMEs, and agricultural growth, emphasizing it as a strategic effort to drive economic progress and sustainable development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

