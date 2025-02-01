Jammu and Kashmir LG Lauds 'Pragmatic' Union Budget for India's Growth
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Union Budget as 'pragmatic' and a reflection of India's growth ambitions. He highlighted tax reforms benefiting the middle class and initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture and infrastructure, supporting economic development for various socio-economic groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has lauded the Union Budget as pragmatic, underscoring its alignment with India's aspiration for accelerated growth.
Speaking about the tax reforms, Sinha labeled the revised structure as a historic milestone for the middle class. The provisions included tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh annually, which he asserted would significantly benefit this demographic.
Sinha also noted the budget's focus on infrastructure, MSMEs, and agricultural growth, emphasizing it as a strategic effort to drive economic progress and sustainable development across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bessent's Bold Economic Blueprint: Sanctions, Tariffs, and Tax Reforms
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.
Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles going to push auto sector in India: PM Modi.
GTRI Advocates Tax Reforms to Match Inflation and Encourage Savings
NDFC Seeks Walnut Tax Reforms Amidst Rising Market Demand