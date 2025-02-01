Rahul Gandhi Slams 2025-26 Union Budget as 'Band-Aid for Bullet Wounds'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the 2025-26 Union Budget, labeling it a 'band-aid for bullet wounds' and accusing the government of being devoid of ideas to revitalize the economy and tackle unemployment. The budget was presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal underscored the budget's failure to address four major economic crises: stagnant real wages, lack of mass consumption buoyancy, sluggish private investment, and a convoluted GST system. While minor tax adjustments were noted, they claimed substantive economic reforms were absent.

Citing the budget as election-oriented rather than problem-solving, Congress leaders alleged the government continues to propagate hollow slogans without delivering relief to marginalized populations. As economic distress persists, they argued, meaningful strategies for job creation, investment climate improvement, and inflation control remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)