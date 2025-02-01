Left Menu

UK Businesses Applaud India's Union Budget Focus on Growth and Investment

The Union Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha has been well-received among UK investors, highlighting proposals for economic growth, private investment boost, and trust-based governance. Key areas include simplification of foreign investment conditions, tax reforms, and enhancements in infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:06 IST
UK Businesses Applaud India's Union Budget Focus on Growth and Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has garnered positive responses from the UK business sector, emphasizing initiatives aimed at spurring economic growth and encouraging private investment.

Key highlights mentioned by Richard McCallum, CEO of UK India Business Council, included measures to simplify foreign direct investment conditions, policy reforms, and consumer spending stimulation. He praised progress on customs procedures, which could benefit India-UK trade negotiations.

Manoj Ladwa of India Global Forum highlighted budget provisions like a 100% FDI cap in insurance, transformative tax reforms, and enhanced credit guarantees for SMEs as pivotal to attracting global investors and ensuring sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025