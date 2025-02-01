Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations and Expenditures Unveiled

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocates Rs 1,024.30 crore for Council of Ministers' expenses, slightly more than the previous year. Key allocations include Rs 619.04 crore for council ministers, Rs 182.75 crore for the National Security Council Secretariat, and Rs 70.91 crore for the Prime Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 reveals a substantial allocation of Rs 1,024.30 crore for the Council of Ministers, Cabinet Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's Office. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sees a marginal increase from last year's Rs 1,021.83 crore.

Among notable allocations is Rs 619.04 crore designated for council of ministers' expenses, covering salaries and travel allowances. This is an increase over the Rs 540.95 crore allocated in 2024-25. Additionally, Rs 182.75 crore has been allocated for the National Security Council Secretariat, marking a decrease from the previous year's Rs 270.08 crore.

Other significant allocations include Rs 70.91 crore for the Prime Minister's Office and Rs 4 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses, steady compared to last year. These funds support government hospitality for foreign guests and essential ceremonial functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025