Union Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations and Expenditures Unveiled

The Union Budget 2025-26 reveals a substantial allocation of Rs 1,024.30 crore for the Council of Ministers, Cabinet Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's Office. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sees a marginal increase from last year's Rs 1,021.83 crore.

Among notable allocations is Rs 619.04 crore designated for council of ministers' expenses, covering salaries and travel allowances. This is an increase over the Rs 540.95 crore allocated in 2024-25. Additionally, Rs 182.75 crore has been allocated for the National Security Council Secretariat, marking a decrease from the previous year's Rs 270.08 crore.

Other significant allocations include Rs 70.91 crore for the Prime Minister's Office and Rs 4 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses, steady compared to last year. These funds support government hospitality for foreign guests and essential ceremonial functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)