Left Menu

Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat: Unveiling the Visionary 2025 Budget

In the 2025-26 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out reforms supporting PM Modi's vision for a developed India. Key highlights include income tax relief, increased FDI in insurance, and defence sector investments, focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, innovation, and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:13 IST
Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat: Unveiling the Visionary 2025 Budget
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, labeling it a blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The budget unveils significant reforms aimed at steering India towards growth and self-reliance.

Amit Shah hailed the budget as comprehensive, benefiting various societal segments while branding it as a roadmap to 'Modiji's self-reliant India.' Among the reforms, income tax relief, increased FDI in insurance, and reduced intermediary duties were highlighted to boost investment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda also commended the budget for its inclusive approach, emphasizing support for agriculture, MSMEs, and technological advancement. The budget proposes investments in sectors like defence and nuclear energy, aligning with India's future economic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025