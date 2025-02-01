Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat: Unveiling the Visionary 2025 Budget

The ruling BJP has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, labeling it a blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The budget unveils significant reforms aimed at steering India towards growth and self-reliance.

Amit Shah hailed the budget as comprehensive, benefiting various societal segments while branding it as a roadmap to 'Modiji's self-reliant India.' Among the reforms, income tax relief, increased FDI in insurance, and reduced intermediary duties were highlighted to boost investment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda also commended the budget for its inclusive approach, emphasizing support for agriculture, MSMEs, and technological advancement. The budget proposes investments in sectors like defence and nuclear energy, aligning with India's future economic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)