Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat: Unveiling the Visionary 2025 Budget
In the 2025-26 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out reforms supporting PM Modi's vision for a developed India. Key highlights include income tax relief, increased FDI in insurance, and defence sector investments, focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, innovation, and inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, labeling it a blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The budget unveils significant reforms aimed at steering India towards growth and self-reliance.
Amit Shah hailed the budget as comprehensive, benefiting various societal segments while branding it as a roadmap to 'Modiji's self-reliant India.' Among the reforms, income tax relief, increased FDI in insurance, and reduced intermediary duties were highlighted to boost investment.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda also commended the budget for its inclusive approach, emphasizing support for agriculture, MSMEs, and technological advancement. The budget proposes investments in sectors like defence and nuclear energy, aligning with India's future economic vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budget 2025
- Modi
- India
- Union Budget
- Income Tax
- FDI
- Defence Investment
- Visionary
- Viksit Bharat
- Reform
ALSO READ
New Income Tax Law to Simplify Existing Framework
Gujarat's Decade of FDI Dominance: A Model for Investment Growth
SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking scrapping of tax deducted at source framework under Income Tax Act.
WesBanCo Bank and Premier Bank Merger Greenlighted by FDIC
Zero Income Tax Initiative: A Boost for Middle Class Economy