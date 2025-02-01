Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over India's Nuclear Energy Ambitions

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan criticized India's plan to develop 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, warning against the entry of private foreign players. Chavan, who was involved in the 2008 Indo-US nuclear deal, highlighted the sector's strategic significance and opposed privatisation, urging public sector control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan strongly opposed India's ambition to reach 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, warning that it requires foreign private participation which poses strategic dangers. Chavan, reflecting on the Indo-US nuclear deal he once negotiated, argued for maintaining public sector control.

In her Union Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at overhauling India's atomic power landscape. The scheme outlines legislative changes to allow private entry and proposes the development of indigenous small modular reactors, with a promised Rs 20,000-crore investment.

Chavan criticized the budget for focusing on election-driven decisions without substantial progress in health or education reforms, adding that agriculture still lacks emphasis on the significant issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). He questioned the practicalities of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

