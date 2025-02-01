Left Menu

Reliance Eases Pilgrims' Journey at Maha Kumbh 2025 with 'Teerth Yatri Seva'

Reliance Industries Limited has launched 'Teerth Yatri Seva' during the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, providing comprehensive services to aid millions of pilgrims. Through nourishing meals, healthcare, and enhanced connectivity, the initiative ensures a safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:52 IST
Reliance Eases Pilgrims' Journey at Maha Kumbh 2025 with 'Teerth Yatri Seva'
Reliance serves millions at Maha Kumbh to facilitate pilgrims' progress (Photo/Reliance). Image Credit: ANI
At the convergence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, Reliance Industries Limited has embarked on an extensive initiative to assist pilgrims during Maha Kumbh 2025. The 'Teerth Yatri Seva' aims to provide a holistic support system for millions embarking on this spiritual journey, enhancing their experience with essential services.

According to Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, this initiative roots itself in the company's 'We Care' philosophy. It addresses pilgrim needs through various services, including the provision of hot meals, comprehensive healthcare, and improved transport facilities. Ambani highlighted the spiritual significance of serving Teerth Yatris, believing it informs and enriches Reliance's overall mission during the event.

Reliance's multifaceted approach encompasses establishing rest zones, enhancing connectivity with new 4G and 5G network infrastructure, and collaborating with spiritual organizations. These efforts assure pilgrims of a safer and more seamless journey throughout Maha Kumbh 2025, underscoring Reliance's commitment to community welfare and spiritual fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

