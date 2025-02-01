India Set to Revolutionize Nuclear Energy Sector
India plans to establish a Nuclear Energy Mission and amend its nuclear liability laws, promoting collaboration with the US. The initiative, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims for 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, with Modi highlighting the importance of private sector involvement.
India has announced an ambitious initiative to establish a Nuclear Energy Mission and propose amendments to the existing nuclear liability laws. This move precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to the US aimed at enhancing bilateral collaboration in the civil nuclear sector.
The announcement came shortly after the US lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear organizations, paving the way for potential advancements in civil nuclear cooperation between the two nations. Changes in India's Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, are intended to address impediments in the progressing partnership.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union budget presentation, revealed plans for the mission with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore, targeting the development of 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047. Modi described the move to involve the private sector in nuclear energy as 'historic,' underscoring the sector's significance in India's future development.
