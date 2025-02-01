Kerala FM Criticizes 'Political Discrimination' in Union Budget
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, expressing disappointment with the lack of allocation for essential state projects like the Vizhinjam port and Wayanad landslide relief. He accused the central government of political bias and stressed Kerala's unmet financial needs.
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, condemning what he described as 'political discrimination' by the Centre towards certain states.
Balagopal highlighted the Union Budget's neglect of significant issues concerning Kerala, including the Wayanad landslide tragedy and the Vizhinjam port, both crucial to the state's development.
The minister claimed that the Union government's budgetary priorities were skewed towards states with upcoming elections, accusing them of ignoring Kerala's financial requirements and interests.
