Government Unveils Bold Fiscal Roadmap for Future

The government is on the brink of achieving the fiscal deficit target under the FRBM Act and has introduced a new plan to cut the debt-GDP ratio from 57.1% to about 50% by March 2031. This ambitious goal aims to promote financial stability in the long term.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her recent Budget proposal, intends to shrink the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP by FY26, down from an estimated 4.8% this financial year. The revised FRBM Act of 2003 mandates a fiscal deficit of less than 4.5% by FY26.

The government's five-year roadmap envisions a steady decrease in the debt-GDP ratio to approximately 56% by FY26. This path accounts for various growth and policy scenarios, ensuring operational flexibility while maintaining debt sustainability transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)