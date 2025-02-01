Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Boon for Rural Development and Farmers

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Ministers commend the 2025 budget, focusing on poverty eradication and agricultural productivity. With significant allocations towards rural development and housing, new initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and 'Lakhpati didi' scheme aim to uplift farmers and empower women across India.

Updated: 01-02-2025 20:11 IST
Union Agriculture Minister and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025 received high praise from Union Agriculture Minister and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who highlighted a substantial allocation of Rs 1,88,754 crore for rural development. This budget aims to prioritize poverty eradication in villages through a series of strategic schemes as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chouhan declared that the introduction of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' will target over 100 districts with low crop productivity, potentially benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. He emphasized that the welfare of India's 140 crore citizens has been considered, with notable provisions for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

The minister also elaborated on the 'Lakhpati didi' scheme, aiming to empower women by allocating Rs 19,005 crore for its continuation. Highlighting a hike in the Kisan Credit Card limit to Rs 5 lakh, Chouhan described it as a significant relief for farmers. Additionally, the establishment of a 'makhana board' in Bihar was lauded as a crucial move ahead of the upcoming elections.

