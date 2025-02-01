India Enhances Financial Attraction with Extended Tax Concessions at IFSC

In a strategic move to bolster India's financial landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of measures aimed at attracting global investments. Central to these initiatives are benefits for ship-leasing units, insurance offices, and treasury centers of multinational corporations within the IFSC.

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) serves as a vital hub offering financial services within a jurisdiction that supports transactions in diverse currencies. To enhance this infrastructure, the Indian government has gradually introduced various tax concessions for IFSC units over recent years.

Among the proposals, noteworthy is the extension of the sunset clause for tax incentives in the IFSC till March 2030. This includes exemption policies favoring life insurance arrangements from IFSC-based insurance entities. Such moves are designed to offer long-term assurance to investors and stimulate consistent growth within India's international financial framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)