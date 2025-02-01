India's Tourism Transformation: 50 Iconic Destinations to Lead the Way

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's declaration in her Union Budget speech to develop 50 tourist destinations nationwide, foreseeing a significant boost to India's tourism sector. Shekhawat noted that the tourism industry has long sought infrastructure status for private investment, now granted to the 50 iconic sites.

Finance Minister Sitharaman unveiled ambitious plans to enhance India's tourism sector by developing the top 50 destinations. The government, in partnership with states, will utilize a challenge mode for site development. In a key move, Mudra loans will be extended to homestays, enhancing travel accessibility while stimulating local economies.

States are tasked with land provision for infrastructure projects, as announced during the Union Budget 2025-26 presentation in Lok Sabha. Highlighting India's rich heritage, Sitharaman said hotels in these areas will join the Harmonised Master List. Emphasis will be on spiritual sites linked to Lord Buddha, and initiatives will foster medical tourism with private sector partnerships.

Sitharaman detailed significant tax relief, announcing no income tax payable on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting especially the middle class. A simplified tax regime was outlined, contingent on relief claims under various Income Tax Act sections. The aim is to facilitate a tax-free zone for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, apart from special rate income.

