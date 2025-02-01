Transformative Union Budget 2023: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat@2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Described It As A 'Citizen First' Budget, Which Fulfils The Aspirations Of The People Of The Country, Especially Middle-Class And Underprivileged Families The Chief Minister Emphasized That This Budget Accelerates Development With A Focus On Gyan

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has praised the Union Budget for 2023, introduced by the Modi government, as a transformative measure focused on building a developed India by 2047. He highlighted the citizen-centric approach of the budget, emphasizing its benefits for middle-class and underprivileged families, and its drive towards accelerated development.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the budget's significant addressal of key sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. He extended his congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her eighth consecutive budget, noting that tax benefits for the middle class will spur savings, business growth, and employment, benefiting the entire nation.

Patel expressed gratitude for the new income tax slabs designed to provide relief to the middle and upper-middle classes. The budget prioritizes farmer welfare, especially through initiatives like the mission for cotton productivity in Gujarat and enhanced credit limits under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. He supported the launch of the 'PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana' and other measures aimed at empowering startups and promoting inclusive growth.

