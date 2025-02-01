Left Menu

Transformative Union Budget 2023: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat@2047

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the Union Budget by the Modi government, affirming its transformative focus on a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Emphasizing middle-class benefits, development in agriculture, MSMEs, and women's empowerment, the budget aims at inclusive growth and boosting Gujarat's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Described It As A 'Citizen First' Budget, Which Fulfils The Aspirations Of The People Of The Country, Especially Middle-Class And Underprivileged Families The Chief Minister Emphasized That This Budget Accelerates Development With A Focus On Gyan | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:13 IST
Transformative Union Budget 2023: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat@2047
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X: @Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has praised the Union Budget for 2023, introduced by the Modi government, as a transformative measure focused on building a developed India by 2047. He highlighted the citizen-centric approach of the budget, emphasizing its benefits for middle-class and underprivileged families, and its drive towards accelerated development.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the budget's significant addressal of key sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. He extended his congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her eighth consecutive budget, noting that tax benefits for the middle class will spur savings, business growth, and employment, benefiting the entire nation.

Patel expressed gratitude for the new income tax slabs designed to provide relief to the middle and upper-middle classes. The budget prioritizes farmer welfare, especially through initiatives like the mission for cotton productivity in Gujarat and enhanced credit limits under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. He supported the launch of the 'PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana' and other measures aimed at empowering startups and promoting inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025