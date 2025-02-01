Transformative Union Budget 2023: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat@2047
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the Union Budget by the Modi government, affirming its transformative focus on a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Emphasizing middle-class benefits, development in agriculture, MSMEs, and women's empowerment, the budget aims at inclusive growth and boosting Gujarat's economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has praised the Union Budget for 2023, introduced by the Modi government, as a transformative measure focused on building a developed India by 2047. He highlighted the citizen-centric approach of the budget, emphasizing its benefits for middle-class and underprivileged families, and its drive towards accelerated development.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the budget's significant addressal of key sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. He extended his congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her eighth consecutive budget, noting that tax benefits for the middle class will spur savings, business growth, and employment, benefiting the entire nation.
Patel expressed gratitude for the new income tax slabs designed to provide relief to the middle and upper-middle classes. The budget prioritizes farmer welfare, especially through initiatives like the mission for cotton productivity in Gujarat and enhanced credit limits under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. He supported the launch of the 'PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana' and other measures aimed at empowering startups and promoting inclusive growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Entrepreneurial Surge: Manipur Leads Northeast in MSME Growth
India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready: PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Narendra Modi govt sanctioned projects worth over Rs 3 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh in six months: Union Minister Amit Shah.
We agreed to work jointly on defence manufacturing and supply chain: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Indonesian President Subianto.
We welcome Indonesia's BRICS membership: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.