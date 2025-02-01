Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Boost for Farmers, Youth, and Women

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hails the Union Budget 2025 as a significant step for the poor, youth, and farmers. Key measures include increased Kisan Credit Card limits and low-interest loans for cotton farmers, alongside substantial tax relief for the middle class, empowering India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:29 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Boost for Farmers, Youth, and Women
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a glowing endorsement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a 'budget for the poor, youth, and farmers' that also aims to 'empower women.' Among the noteworthy measures, the budget announced an increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit and provision of low-interest loans to cotton farmers.

Chief Minister Saini, speaking to reporters, emphasized the budget's broad-reaching benefits, noting its potential to provide employment opportunities in the agriculture sector and beyond. In particular, he underscored that increasing the KCC limit to Rs 5 lakhs would favorably impact farmers, while the tax exemption limit rising to Rs 12 lakh would significantly aid the common populace.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set forth a detailed outline for India's economic advancement through the Union Budget 2025. Highlighting the focus on agriculture, MSMEs, and investments, the budget includes a landmark policy where incomes up to Rs 12 lakh will carry zero income tax, delivering marked relief to the middle class. The announcement was met with robust cheers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025