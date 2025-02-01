Union Budget 2025: A Boost for Farmers, Youth, and Women

In a glowing endorsement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a 'budget for the poor, youth, and farmers' that also aims to 'empower women.' Among the noteworthy measures, the budget announced an increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit and provision of low-interest loans to cotton farmers.

Chief Minister Saini, speaking to reporters, emphasized the budget's broad-reaching benefits, noting its potential to provide employment opportunities in the agriculture sector and beyond. In particular, he underscored that increasing the KCC limit to Rs 5 lakhs would favorably impact farmers, while the tax exemption limit rising to Rs 12 lakh would significantly aid the common populace.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set forth a detailed outline for India's economic advancement through the Union Budget 2025. Highlighting the focus on agriculture, MSMEs, and investments, the budget includes a landmark policy where incomes up to Rs 12 lakh will carry zero income tax, delivering marked relief to the middle class. The announcement was met with robust cheers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)