Left Menu

Tripura CM Applauds Union Budget as Blueprint for Developed India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Union Budget as a roadmap towards a developed India, focusing on farmers, the poor, and middle class. The budget highlights sectors like education, healthcare, and startups. Tripura Congress criticized it for neglecting northeastern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:40 IST
Tripura CM Applauds Union Budget as Blueprint for Developed India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the Union Budget as a strategic blueprint for a developed India. Speaking on social media, Saha emphasized the budget's provision for farmers, the underprivileged, and the middle class.

He applauded the budget's expansive approach towards key sectors, including education, healthcare, and the startup ecosystem, asserting its alignment with Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

However, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha criticized the budget, noting the absence of benefits for Tripura and other northeastern states, except Assam, which was promised a urea fertilizer factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025