Tripura CM Applauds Union Budget as Blueprint for Developed India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Union Budget as a roadmap towards a developed India, focusing on farmers, the poor, and middle class. The budget highlights sectors like education, healthcare, and startups. Tripura Congress criticized it for neglecting northeastern states.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the Union Budget as a strategic blueprint for a developed India. Speaking on social media, Saha emphasized the budget's provision for farmers, the underprivileged, and the middle class.
He applauded the budget's expansive approach towards key sectors, including education, healthcare, and the startup ecosystem, asserting its alignment with Prime Minister Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
However, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha criticized the budget, noting the absence of benefits for Tripura and other northeastern states, except Assam, which was promised a urea fertilizer factory.
