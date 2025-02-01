Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs In on '2020 Delhi' Film Controversy

The Delhi High Court addressed petitions challenging the release of the film '2020 Delhi', citing the lack of CBFC certification and the fictional nature of the film with disclaimers. The court also considered the Election Commission's review concerning potential voter influence. Judgment is reserved, considering all arguments.

The Delhi High Court has opted to dispose of four petitions contesting the release of the movie '2020 Delhi'. The court stated that discussing objections to the film's release is premature, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to certify the film. Until certification, producers have committed to withholding the film from public release or social media platforms.

Producers clarified that '2020 Delhi' is a fictional work, not an exact portrayal of February 2020 events. They assured the court of a clear disclaimer in the film and trailer, addressing misrepresentation concerns. The court acknowledged these measures, noting the disclaimer's role in mitigating misinterpretation.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is assessing allegations that the film might sway voters or affect political narratives. The court, presided by Justice Sachin Datta, deliberated extensively on the matter, reserving its judgment on three petitions linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court considered the sensitive implications and ongoing legal aspects before reaching its decision.

