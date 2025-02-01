Union Budget 2025: Paving the Way for a Self-Reliant India

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, has been praised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) as instrumental in steering India's economic growth and inclusion. Hailed not as mere figures, this budget is seen as a strategic roadmap for the nation's prosperous future.

Outlined within the budget are initiatives aiming at broad welfare, from middle-class relief and farmer support to promoting youth entrepreneurship and empowering women. MRM sees it as a new direction for a self-reliant India, serving as a testament to economic independence and national growth.

MRM Media head Shahid Sayeed emphasized the budget as reflecting the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion citizens, combining economic reform, development, and governance. Decisions focusing on tax relief, agricultural investment, and expanded small business loans underline India's commitment to economic robustness and prosperity. Sayeed noted the budget's push for Digital India through simplified KYC processes, enhancing financial access and endorsing PM Modi's vision of a 'Developed India.'

National Convener Prof. Shahid Akhtar lauded its focus on education and research, citing the announcement of 10,000 fellowships under the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme as pivotal in advancing research in India, highlighting a historic move towards global technological leadership.

Women Wing head Shalini Ali called it a milestone for women's economic independence with substantial loans for entrepreneurs without guarantees and workplace safety policies. She stressed the potential for women to advance in India's workforce, contributing to nation-building. Meanwhile, Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi pointed to reinforced facilities for MSMEs and startups with increased loan guarantees boosting small industries and startups as vital steps for the Self-Reliant India Mission.

Finally, healthcare reforms, such as the removal of customs duties on essential medicines and plans for additional district cancer care facilities, were praised by MRM's Majid Talikoti, who also highlighted the increase in medical college seats as moves set to revolutionize India's health sector.

In summary, Budget 2025 promises historic transformation, crafting a self-reliant, economically robust India under expanded educational, healthcare, and industrial initiatives. It's a budget celebrated for its balanced approach and vision for India as a frontrunner in the global economy.

