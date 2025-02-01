Left Menu

Sitharaman's Budget Unveils Major Tax Breaks for Middle Class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received accolades after unveiling the 2025-26 budget, announcing significant tax relief for the middle class and strategies to boost GDP growth. Her proposals included no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh and a revised tax structure benefiting the middle class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after Budget presentation (Photo/ Sansad TV).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her presentation of the Union Budget for 2025-26, unveiled significant tax relief measures aimed at the middle class among other initiatives to stimulate GDP growth. Her proposals were met with warm applause from BJP members and allies, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his congratulations.

Following her budget address, PM Modi approached Sitharaman, engaging in a brief discussion surrounded by jubilant members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sitharaman later met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who extended his congratulations for her successful eighth consecutive budget presentation.

Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a major tax relief, stating that no income tax would be levied on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. This measure targets relief for the middle class. Furthermore, the new tax structure will reduce taxes across the board, aimed at boosting consumption, savings, and investment among taxpayers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

