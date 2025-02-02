A People-Centric Financial Revolution: Tax Reforms Under Modi's Vision

In a move hailed as a revolutionary step towards empowering the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget as 'for the people, by the people.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in pushing for tax cuts, though bureaucratic resistance initially slowed the process.

With increased income tax thresholds and calls to improve spending quality, the government aims to balance revenue needs with citizen relief.

