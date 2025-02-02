Left Menu

A People-Centric Financial Revolution: Tax Reforms Under Modi's Vision

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describes the Union Budget as 'by the people, for the people,' highlighting tax cuts for the middle class. Prime Minister Modi supported the idea, aimed at boosting household finances. Efforts continue to broaden the tax net and improve expenditure quality.

In a move hailed as a revolutionary step towards empowering the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget as 'for the people, by the people.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in pushing for tax cuts, though bureaucratic resistance initially slowed the process.

With increased income tax thresholds and calls to improve spending quality, the government aims to balance revenue needs with citizen relief.

