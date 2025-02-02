Left Menu

Tax Relief and Reforms Promote New Regime Adoption

Finance Minister announced significant tax cuts, raising the exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, prompting many taxpayers to adopt the New Tax Regime (NTR). CBDT Chairman highlighted simplified filing processes and non-intrusive administration, aiming to increase compliance and broaden the tax base with advanced technology and data analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:39 IST
Tax Relief and Reforms Promote New Regime Adoption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Budget announcement heralds a new era for individual taxpayers as tax relief and systemic reforms encourage a shift to the New Tax Regime (NTR). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed notable tax reductions for the middle class, elevating the exemption threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal, in an exclusive PTI interview, shared that the Income-Tax Department's strategy is aimed at promoting compliance through simplified filing processes and a non-intrusive tax environment, leveraging advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

Agrawal emphasized the government's focus on facilitating a broader tax base by tapping into various data sources. With these changes, Agrawal hopes more taxpayers will adopt the user-friendly NTR, contributing to overall economic growth as tax compliance positively impacts the fiscal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025