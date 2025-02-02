Tax Relief and Reforms Promote New Regime Adoption

The recent Budget announcement heralds a new era for individual taxpayers as tax relief and systemic reforms encourage a shift to the New Tax Regime (NTR). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed notable tax reductions for the middle class, elevating the exemption threshold from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal, in an exclusive PTI interview, shared that the Income-Tax Department's strategy is aimed at promoting compliance through simplified filing processes and a non-intrusive tax environment, leveraging advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

Agrawal emphasized the government's focus on facilitating a broader tax base by tapping into various data sources. With these changes, Agrawal hopes more taxpayers will adopt the user-friendly NTR, contributing to overall economic growth as tax compliance positively impacts the fiscal landscape.

